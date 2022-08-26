Bhopal: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar lays emphasis on long-term plan to prevent flood in Chambal region

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with union minister Narendra Singh Tomar distributes relief at a virtual programme to flood affected families in Gwalior-Chambal division on Thursday | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar has laid emphasis on a long-term plan to check recurrence of flood situation in Chambal region, as per official information.

Tomar’s view came during a meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that he joined virtually on Thursday night. Tomar who represents Morena in Chambal region in Lok Sabha said, “Even after so much rain, dams like Kotwal, Pagara and several ponds are empty. If the rising water of Chambal is diverted towards these dams, then perhaps there will be no flood situation in Chambal.”

For this, he suggested, a long-term plan was needed. During the meeting chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The problem of flood in Chambal river is faced every year. If the people living on the banks of Chambal agree, then they can be settled on government land. An action plan will be prepared for this also.”

CM also said crisis of more floods remained in Rajgarh, Vidisha, Guna. “Everyone's life was saved by running a rescue operation in these districts. Everyone was taken out safely”, he said.

Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, SN Mishra apprised about the information about the water to be released from Gandhi Sagar and Kota barrage in the coming time.

He also informed that the flood situation would become normal by Thursday as all the gates of Gandhi Sagar dam had been closed. Additional chief secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajoura joined the meeting virtually and informed about the number of villages to be affected if water rose above the danger mark.

“It is being analysed and apprised to the collectors”, he said. At the beginning of the meeting, Morena collector B Karthikeyan informed that the danger mark of water level of Chambal river at Rajghat was 138.0 metres. At present, Chambal river was running at 142.60 metres crossing the danger mark.