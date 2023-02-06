Bhopal: Union minister fumes on getting soiled bed sheets in train

Union Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel who was traveling in the train got angry when the bed sheets and cabin were found dirty in Gondwana Express that reached Jabalpur from Hazrat Nizamuddin. He complained to railway officials from the moving train. On reaching Jabalpur on Saturday morning, he reprimanded the railway officials at the station. As a result, the authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on contractor. Patel boarded the train number 12182 from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on Friday evening.

After train started, the attendants gave set of bed sheets, blanket, pillow and pillow cover to passengers, which were dirty. The cabin was also not clean. Seeing this, Patel called the attendant and objected to dirty linen. He immediately asked to replace it, after which the attendant left and did not return for a long time. Chief Public Relations Officer (Jabalpur) Rahul Shrivastava said, “Fine of Rs 10,000 has been imposed on contractor for distributing dirty linen to union minister Prahlad Patel in Gondwana Express. Minister was furious and complained against the act. On his complaint, action has been taken."