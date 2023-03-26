Bhopal: Uniforms, bicycles not distributed in schools, Parmar remains unsuccessful

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister School Education Inder Singh Parmar has failed on all counts. He has become a minister from the quota of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The replies given by the government in the House revealed the inefficiency of the School Education Department.

The academic session of 2022-23 came to an end, but neither uniforms nor bicycles were distributed among students across the state.

Most of the school buildings are in ruins and do not have potable water. Many schools lack toilets for girls and boundary walls, besides there is a shortage of teachers.

The government accepted that uniforms could not be distributed, since the self-help groups delayed the process for distribution.

Although the academic session ended in many schools, uniforms could not be distributed among the students.

Similarly, bicycles could not be distributed among this year.

Now, the department says that shortage of funds came in the way of distribution of bicycles.

Parmar could not say when bicycles would be distributed. It is not possible to say the cut-off date for the distribution of bicycles, he said.

What he could say was that because of delay in placing order, bicycles could not be supplied.

Most of the school buildings in the state are in tatters, but the School Education Department does not have the budget to repair them. Teachers have not been appointed.

As far as toilets are concerned, 6,610 schools lack lavatory.

Parmar was given the School Education Department on the recommendations of the RSS, but he failed to improve the basic facilities.

Even the necessary work could not be done this year, let alone improving the school buildings.