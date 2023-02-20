Bhopal: Unified command committee formed to deal with Naxals in Madhya Pradesh

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chairman of the unified command committee, which will deal with Naxals. The state government issued the orders to this effect on Monday. Besides, development core group and divisional level sub-group committees have been formed.

To curb Naxalism in the state, command committee has been constituted, which will assess the action of security forces in which both central and state forces are a part. The command will review development work and government-run programmes in Naxal-affected areas.

State home minister will be the vice-chairman of unified command committee while chief secretary will be a member. The DGP will be member secretary. The other members are ACS finance, ACS home, ADG SAF, ADG CID, ADG, anti-Naxal operations, secretary, public relation department and joint director, intelligence and IG, CRPF.

The meeting of the unified command committee will be held twice a year. In the development core group committee, 17 members have been included. The committee will sanction development works in affected areas. The development core committee will hold meeting twice a year.

In the 18-member divisional level development sub-group, three districts of Jabalpur division have been included. They are Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori. The divisional level sub group committee will be held four times in a year.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)