Bhopal: Unidentified men attack police patrol team

BHOPAL: Unidentified men attacked a police patrol team that asked them to stay indoors during the night curfew, Wednesday night. Not only did they thrash the cops but also brandished a pistol.

The accused who were six in numbers were sitting near Khanugaon around 1 am. When the police team reached them the cops asked the men to leave the area.

However, it led to an argument and they attacked the two cops. Also, one of them was brandishing a pistol, said police.

Later, the cops alerted their control room and another team reached the place. The accused had fled by then.

A case was registered with the Kohefiza police station and a search was on to nab the accused.