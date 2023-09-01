Bhopal: Unidentified Man Mowed Down By Ambulance In Misrod

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man aged 50 years was mowed down by an ambulance rushing at high speed in Misrod locality of Bhopal, the police said. The police added that the ambulance driver managed to escape, while the body of the man was stuck in the vehicle, which was extricated later.

Investigating officer (IO) Ashok Sharma told Free Press that the incident occurred at around 4 pm on Wednesday, when an ambulance was coming at high speed from the BRTS corridor. No sooner did it reach near hotel Surendra Landmark, it rammed into a man who was trying to cross the road. The man died on the spot and his body was stuck in the vehicle.

Locals who witnessed the incident spotted the ambulance driver escaping. They informed the cops about the incident. Later, when the cops reached the spot, the locals told them that the driver was appearing to be in an inebriated state.

The police extricated the man’s body stuck in the vehicle and registered a case against the errant ambulance driver. The identity of the man has not been ascertained yet. Search for the accused is on, IO Sharma said.

Chopped human leg found, cops launch probe

A chopped leg of a human being was discovered lying near Anjali Complex located on second number bus stop of Bhopal on late Thursday evening, the police said. They added that the incident has sparked panic in the locality.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati told Free Press that a chopped human leg has been discovered at Anjali Complex at around 9 pm. It is however, not clear whether it belongs to a man or woman. The cops are sifting through CCTV footages to garner any lead in the case, he added.