Bhopal: Unidentified man booked for siphoning off Rs 60,000 from youth’s account

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police station staff have registered a case of fraud against an unidentified person for siphoning off Rs 60,000 from a youth’s account, the police said on Monday.

Station house officer of Nishatpura police station Rupesh Dubey said that the complainant, Shivam Namdeo, lived in a rented accommodation in Nishatpura area of the city and was preparing for competitive examinations. He added that Namdeo had applied for activation of online transaction facility on his credit card six months ago, but was unable to follow the process properly.

On February 4, Namdeo received a call from an unknown number and the person on the other side of the phone identified himself as a bank employee. The bank employee told him to download an app through a link, which he sent him on a messaging application and said that his problem would be solved after downloading the application.

Namdeo entered banking details soon after which, Rs 60,000 were deducted from his account and the call was disconnected.

When Namdeo tried reaching out to the person who had called him, the phone was switched off. Realising that he had been duped, Namdeo approached police and lodged a complaint against the man.

