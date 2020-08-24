Bhopal: Unicef MP holds a webinar on Child Rights and Media Curriculum

Bhopal: Unicef, Madhya Pradesh, organised a meet on the theme Child Rights and Media Curriculum on Zoom App on Monday.

Universities and media schools from Bhopal and Indore shared experiences on child rights and media and planned a way forward.

Participating in this were Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Devi Ahillaya Vishwasvidhayala, Indore, Department of Social Work, The Bhopal School of Social Sciences and School of Journalism and Creative Studies, Jagran LakeCity University.

Sonia Sarkar, Communication Officer, UNICEF India presented the work done on Critical Appraisal Skills as part of building capacity of Health Journalists across India and how Universities can integrate this work in line with their work on child rights.

Anil Gulati Communication Specialist, who coordinated the meet, made a presentation on child rights and various laws in India which have a link with media and children. It was planned to have a coalition on child rights and media curriculum and have strategic engagement with media editors, policy makers and develop a pool of trained academicians in this area and how to link work on critical skills appraisal.

Diwakar Shukla, dean Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies, Head JLY, Advancement and International Affairs, Jagran LakeCity University presented the work being done on course on child rights and media and experience of living labs as part of the course to give exposure to students of the course. Abraham K Varghese, Assistant Professor and Head of Department of Social Work presented the word on how the first batch of 21 students completed this course and now they are planning for the second batch.

Pavitra Shrivastavam Dean Academics of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication presented the plan of the University along with Dr P Saikala, Head of Department of New Media and Dr Rakhi Tiwari, Head of Department of Journalism and Dr Anurag Seetha, Director Training on way forward for the University. They also shared how the university is planning to integrate child rights in all two divisions.

Sonalee Nargunde, Head of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, DAVV Indore shared the work being done on integrating child rights into media law and ethics and their plan for courses at Bachelor's and Post Graduate level.