Bhopal: Unhappy MLAs’ list being made, Maharashtra govt to fall: Dhruve

BHOPAL: A former minister of the state and the BJP’s national general secretary, Omprakash Dhruve, has claimed that the Maharashtra government will fall. Dhruve is co-in-charge of the party’s Maharashtra unit. He has just returned to Madhya Pradesh after a visit there.

At a meeting in the BJP office on Friday, Dhruve said that, as had happened among Congress legislators in Madhya Pradesh, Shiv Sena legislators had begun to feel suffocated in the present government. So, the BJP leadership had started making a list of disgruntled Shiv Sena legislators, Dhurve said. Since there was resentment among the Sena legislators, their anger might erupt any time, he said.

After the BJP’s comeback to power in Madhya Pradesh, it has been stated that the party will do the same exercise as it did in the state to topple the government in Maharashtra. From Dhruve’s statement, it is clear that the BJP has launched a campaign to form a government in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray might be the chief minister, but, in reality, Sharad Pawar is running the state government, Dhruve further said. Shiv Sena legislators are not getting their work done. The BJP has kept an eye on the situation there.

Along with Dhruve, there is another co-in-charge of the party in Maharashtra. He is a former minister of Madhya Pradesh, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya. Dhruve has made it clear that the leaders from the state would play an important role in forming the government in Maharashtra on the pattern of Madhya Pradesh.

BJP needs 40 seats:There are 288 members in the Maharashtra Assembly and the BJP has 105. The Shiv Sena has 56 members, the NCP 54, the Congress 44 and Independents and others 29.To return to power in the state, the BJP will need 40 seats.