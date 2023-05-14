 Bhopal: Unforgettable moments of 12 families through 55 photographs showcased
Exhibition at Swaraj Vithika to mark Mother's Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The feeling of becoming a mother is one of the happiest moments in any woman's life. The first time a woman sees or touches her child, those moments become memorable forever.

Such priceless moments captured by photographer Varun Namdev from Bhopal have been displayed at a photography exhibition at Swaraj Vithika to mark Mother's Day. Based on the concept of Birth Documentary Photography, the exhibition depicts unforgettable moments of 12 families through 55 photographs. The two-day exhibition will be remain open till 8 pm.

