Bhopal: UNESCO sub-regional conference, South Asian delegates visit Sanchi Stupa

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delegates who came to Bhopal to take part in the sub-regional conference from South Asian countries visited Sanchi Stupa on Sunday. Around 50 delegates from countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Maldives and Sri Lanka visited the Stupa. The conference is being organised at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in Bhopal on April 17 and 18, to brainstorm on the conservation, development and challenges of heritage sites. It is being jointly organised by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation).

Delegates from India, including Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and various states of the country reached the city for the conference. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the event in the presence of Hezekiel Dlamini, Officer-in-Charge, UNESCO, New Delhi. The Principal Secretary of Culture and Tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla told media persons on Thursday that the event was organised for the first time in the state.

Sessions on cultural development, preservation of Indian heritage and the plan for the next 50 years will be held. It will focus on an integrated approach to safeguard cultural heritage and promote sustainable tourism. Besides, dishes made of millets will be served to guests. Cultural programmes will also be organised.