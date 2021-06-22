Bhopal: Unemployed youths demand recruitment in government jobs

BHOPAL: The unemployed youth of the state that have come under umbrella of Democratic Youth Forum has decided to launch one day protest drive demanding the Professional Examination Board (PEB) to release the recruitment calendar.

General Secretary of the Democratic Youth Forum, Pramod Namdev said that the members of the organisation will submit memorandum to the collectors at all district headquarters and tehsils demanding remove on freeze of recruitment in government jobs. The Professional Examination Board has not conducted any recruitment drive for past four years. Moreover, the recruitment exams that were held earlier, especially for the agriculture department were mired with controversy on corruption charges.

The youth organization said submitting the memorandum is the first step of the protest and if the PEB doesnít release its recruitment calendar soon then a massive protest will be held in the state capital.

According to a conservative estimate, over 90,000 vacancies of teachers exist in the school education department. The government had promised to fill those vacancies but no development has been seen in this regard, said the convener of the organization, Lokesh Sharma.

Besides school education department vacancies in other departments also exist in large numbers. The government that is promising one lakh of employment per month should first fill the vacancies in public sector, he added.