Bhopal: ‘Unemployed person is biggest NPA’

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): If anyone is unemployed, he is the biggest Non Performing Asset (NPA) in the country and a big liability to society. But unemployment is not a problem and simultaneously demand for employment will grow.

These are the views of Executive Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development Board Generation, Shailendra Sharma. In an interaction with Free Press, he lambasted the previous Kamal Nath government by claiming that when Congress came to power, it closed the Chief Minister Skill Conservation Board. Despite allocation of around Rs 300 crore, youth centric schemes were closed and even the previous Kamal Nath government returned the allocated budget.

Talking about the claim of the previous Kamal Nath government that youths would be trained in grazing cattle and how to play the drums to earn livelihood, he said when he tried to find out the training related prospectus, he found that not even a single youth was trained as a drummer as well as a cowboy. When BJP returned to power, it reconstituted the board. He informed that the board was doing a study on what would be the future employment needs and which types of jobs would be sought. When he returned to office again, he took out an analytical survey. It entails district wise detailed study of what youths want and what are their problems.

He claimed that eight out of ten youths need wage employment and the most sought after sector is education followed by agriculture. He accepted that maximum girls are unemployed.

He lamented that youths do not come forward to for skill development courses as they were getting jobs without training.

