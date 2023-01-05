e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Unemployed man kills self in Shivaji Nagar

Bhopal: Unemployed man kills self in Shivaji Nagar

Investigating Officer (IO) Kamal Singh said that the man who committed suicide has been identified as Abhishek Sharma (25)

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Shivaji Nagar on Wednesday morning, the police said. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, they added.

Investigating Officer (IO) Kamal Singh said that the man who committed suicide has been identified as Abhishek Sharma (25). He added that Sharma’s father, Mahendra works as a driver, who had relocated along with the entire family to Jatkhedi, after his wife had allegedly committed suicide earlier, by setting herself ablaze.

IO Singh further stated that Abhishek was married and had a 3-year-old child. During investigation, Habibganj police learnt that Abhishek was the oldest son in the family and had two more brothers, out of whom, the one younger than Abhishek had also committed suicide at his Shivaji Nagar house some years ago.

Reportedly, Abhishek was an alcohol addict, due to which frequent quarrels used to take place between him and his wife, and the latter had left him to live with her parents at her native place in Raisen.

Abhishek’s father stated that he left for work on Wednesday, some time after which his neighbours informed him that his son had committed suicide by hanging. The police were informed who rushed to the spot and referred the body for post-mortem. Dispute between Abhishek and his wife is apparently the reason behind the extreme step, IO Singh said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Warehouse catches fire, valuables worth lakhs gutted
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Body-worn cameras given to Gwalior cops

Madhya Pradesh: Body-worn cameras given to Gwalior cops

Madhya Pradesh: Collector takes feedback on bonfire arrangements in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Collector takes feedback on bonfire arrangements in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: OBC body’s divisional head held for carrying ganja in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: OBC body’s divisional head held for carrying ganja in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Samvida health workers’ strike ends in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Samvida health workers’ strike ends in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Nowgaon freezes at 2.8 deg/Cel; Datia shivers at 3.8; 7.4 degrees in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Nowgaon freezes at 2.8 deg/Cel; Datia shivers at 3.8; 7.4 degrees in Bhopal