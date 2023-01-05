Bhopal: Unemployed man kills self in Shivaji Nagar

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Shivaji Nagar on Wednesday morning, the police said. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, they added.

Investigating Officer (IO) Kamal Singh said that the man who committed suicide has been identified as Abhishek Sharma (25). He added that Sharma’s father, Mahendra works as a driver, who had relocated along with the entire family to Jatkhedi, after his wife had allegedly committed suicide earlier, by setting herself ablaze.

IO Singh further stated that Abhishek was married and had a 3-year-old child. During investigation, Habibganj police learnt that Abhishek was the oldest son in the family and had two more brothers, out of whom, the one younger than Abhishek had also committed suicide at his Shivaji Nagar house some years ago.

Reportedly, Abhishek was an alcohol addict, due to which frequent quarrels used to take place between him and his wife, and the latter had left him to live with her parents at her native place in Raisen.

Abhishek’s father stated that he left for work on Wednesday, some time after which his neighbours informed him that his son had committed suicide by hanging. The police were informed who rushed to the spot and referred the body for post-mortem. Dispute between Abhishek and his wife is apparently the reason behind the extreme step, IO Singh said.