Bhopal: Unemployed Man Ends Life

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Karond on the city on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Jain, 23, who used to reside near Peepal square along with his mother and younger brother.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said Jain was fired from his job at a shop two months ago. He was battling financial crunch. Late on Thursday night, when everyone at his home was fast asleep, Jain hung himself.

His family members found him hanging in the early hours of Friday and informed the police. The body was sent for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

