Bhopal: Under lens PIU officer among others feted for exemplary work

BHOPAL: The PIU officer, who is under the scanner in e-tender scam, was among the personnel felicitated by ADG Jail for exemplary work here on Thursday. The felicitation ceremony was held in presence of home and jail minister Bala Bachchan.

The jail administration had organised the programme to honour their 63 personnel with DG Disc for their exemplary work while performing their duties. The minister handed over the Disc to the achievers and appreciated their efforts. On the occasion the Director General jail Sanjay Choudhary, ADG GR Meena and others were also present.

The project director of PIU Vijay Singh Verma shared the dais with the minister along with the other officers. Verma was honoured for undertaking construction work on jail premises.

It has been alleged that Verma had changed the bidding value of one of the tenders and the Economic Offences Wing had called him up thrice for the statements.

While addressing the programme the minister assure the jail administration that their demands will be fulfilled in a time frame and they should keep on doing their duties.

Addressing the programme, DG Jail Choudhary raised the demand of 1500 staff quarters for the jail staffers; the minister assured to address it shortly.

Bachchan inaugurated the new meeting hall and office constructed for the jail inmates and their family members. He also visited the newly constructed high security ‘egg cell’.

The minister also met women prisoners and distributed woollens to them and their children.