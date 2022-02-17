Bhopal: Under-construction Ravidas temple vandalised in Chhatarpur village

Bhopal/Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people vandalised an under-construction Ravidas temple in Jamnuya village under Rajnagar police station on Tuesday night, sources said on Wednesday.

According to reports, some Dalit families from nearby villages were constructing a temple on a piece of government land where they wanted to install an idol of Sant Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Three people of the same village, Kamlesh Patel, Ramesh Patel and Natthu Kushwaha vandalised the temple with the help of a JCB machine.

The incident sparked resentment among the people of Dalit community who blocked traffic demanding action against the culprits.

The road blockade continued for four hours, but as nobody listened to the angry people, they staged a sit-in outside the office of the superintendent of police in the afternoon.

They were carrying the posters of Gautam Buddha, Sant Ravidas and Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh, town inspector of Civil Lines police station Pushpendra Mishra and Kotwali police station in charge Anoop Yadav rushed to the spot and assured the agitators that action would be taken against the culprits.

Singh said that the spot of the incident was inspected and information about it being collected.

An application was received and the police would take action against the culprits, Singh said.

