Bhopal: Undeclared curfew prevailed as lathi, gun-slinging cops manned the streets

BHOPAL: The roads wore a deserted look on Saturday as if there were an undeclared curfew in the state capital that is abuzz with activities round the clock.

The district administration and the police beefed up security in every nook in the city to deal with any incident of violence after the Supreme Court decision on Ayodhya land dispute.

Accordingly, most of the thoroughfares were speckled with lathi and gun-slinging Khaki-clad men.

Accordingly, an eerie silence prevailed everywhere in otherwise bustling Bhopal.

As the shops and markets around bus stands, railway stations and hospitals were closed, commuters had to starve.

Owners of Sanchi Parlours, too, put up their shutters, and only the regular milkmen were seen serve their customers.

Even the public conveyance was not available on the day.

The markets of old Bhopal, at Chowk, Ibrahimpura, Jahangirabad, Hanumanganj, Nadra bus stand and ISBT where even walking is tough, had the shops closed. Few shops and restaurants had pasted banner of closure, but were open and visitors were asked to have their orders packed and leave and not eat anything around. The government offices, schools, colleges, universities, markets, shops or small hawkers too were not open and all the residents in Bhopal had a trouble seeking the items they needed from these markets.

The city was under a security cover of 5000 armed cops and some two thousand staff of other departments.

All the top officials of police and district administration kept on seeing and patrolling the streets of Bhopal for the day and it looked only the streets are dotted with khaki uniform.

Collector Tarun Pithode, deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshaad Wali and commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Vijay Dutta were patrolling in all the areas of Bhopal.

At Budhwara square, they took a halt and interacted with the residents and informed them about the security arrangements.

The residents too, were satisfied with the court’s verdict and said they are ready to cooperate with the administration’s order.

Men and women were though seen in all the parts of Bhopal, but were very few in numbers and only those who had some work set out.

The road side vendors in front of AIIMS Bhopal or any other hospital were not available and the visitors and attendants of patients, had no alternative but to travel in bylanes to find something to eat.

People burst crackers: In few areas of Bhopal, the bursting of crackers were heard and the youths could be seen celebrating the verdict, though the crackers-bursting was prohibited by the administration. No case for bursting of crackers was registered by the police.