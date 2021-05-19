Bhopal: Uncertainty over supply of anti-fungal injection

BHOPAL: There is a lot of uncertainty over the supply of the next consignment of anti-fungal injection, Amphotericine-B, to Madhya Pradesh as it depends on the allocation by the Government of India to the states. So, at this stage, the state governmentís purchasing agency is helpless in taking any decision about buying anti-fungal medicines and injections.
The stock of 2,000 injections will hardly last three to four days in Madhya Pradesh. But no directives have been issued for the purchase of the injection to the manufacturing companies by the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Service Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL), which deals with purchase of medicines and hospital accessories for government hospitals.
Just a couple of days ago, Sun Pharmaceuticals Company had supplied the injections to Madhya Pradesh and they were distributed to various government hospitals.
Units have been formed at hospitals attached to five medical collegesóBhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa. The 2,000 anti-fungal injections were distributed to these hospitals. The number of patients afflicted by the black fungal infection is increasing at an alarming rate every day, so, the government had to make separate units for its treatment.
Situation is pathetic
We have stocks that last us just three to four days. The condition is more or less the same in all the medical colleges, where units have been formed for the treatment of black fungal infection. The government should ensure uninterrupted supply of the injection. The situation is pathetic.Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist, Hamidia Hospital
Waiting for govt nod
We don't know about the next consignment of injection as it depends on the allocation by the Government of India. Weíre waiting for its nod and, then, the next course of action will be taken for the next consignment of anti-fungal injections to ensure regular supply.J Vijay Kumarm, MD, Madhya Pradesh Public Health Service Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL)
Around 350 cases
* Black fungal infection is increasing in Madhya Pradesh at an alarming rate and over 350 cases have been brought to the notice of the health authorities
* Patients are undergoing treatment in various public and private hospitals
