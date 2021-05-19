Bhopal: Uncertainty over supply of anti-fungal injection

BHOPAL: There is a lot of uncertainty over the supply of the next consignment of anti-fungal injection, Amphotericine-B, to Madhya Pradesh as it depends on the allocation by the Government of India to the states. So, at this stage, the state governmentís purchasing agency is helpless in taking any decision about buying anti-fungal medicines and injections.

The stock of 2,000 injections will hardly last three to four days in Madhya Pradesh. But no directives have been issued for the purchase of the injection to the manufacturing companies by the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Service Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL), which deals with purchase of medicines and hospital accessories for government hospitals.

Just a couple of days ago, Sun Pharmaceuticals Company had supplied the injections to Madhya Pradesh and they were distributed to various government hospitals.