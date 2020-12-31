Bhopal: Unable to clear power dues farmer ends life

BHOPAL: Unable to pay electricity bill farmer Munendra Singh Rajput hanged himself to death in his field at Matgunwa village in Chattarpur on Wednesday. Before taking the extreme step, he also penned a seven-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that he and his father were BJP supporters, Munendra, in the suicide letter, advised the PM to undertake a reality check of ground-level implementation of government schemes. Family member Lokendra Singh alleged that electricity department seized Munendra’s motorcycle and flour mill after he failed to pay electricity bill of Rs 87,000. Hurt and unable to bear the insult, he committed suicide asking his family to hand over the body to the government. “The government can recover the dues by selling my body parts,” he said and added that he was leaving behind his wife and four minor children, including three daughters and a son.

In the letter, he also explained the reason behind his inability to clear power dues. “One of my buffalo was electrocuted, while two others were stolen. Corona had an adverse impact on flour mill business. As a result, he was unable to clear power bill.SP Sachin Sharma said that Munendra Singh Rajput of Matgunwa village in Chattarpur was found hanging in his field on Wednesday. The police registered a case and started investigations