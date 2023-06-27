Bhopal: Unable To Bear Study Pressure, School Girl Flees, Rescued From Ambala

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unable to bear the pressure of studies, a Class 9 girl fled from her school on Saturday. The police rescued the girl from Ambala Cantt within 24 hours , said Govindpura police on Tuesday.

According to ACP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria, the 16-year old girl is the student of a private school in Govindpura. The parents wanted the girl to crack the IIT entrance exam and they had put the girl in a coaching institute for the purpose.

“On Saturday, she boarded school van and reached school. She entered the school but at about 8.30 am, she left the school and boarded Amritsar Express from Kamlapati railway station”, Bhadoria said.

When she did not come out of school, the van driver called the parents and shared the missing situation. The parents reached the police station and filed a complaint of kidnapping against an unknown person.

The police scanned over 60 CCTV cameras to track the girl and found that she had boarded the train. The girl changed her school uniform to hide her identity. The parents told the police that the girl had taken the mobile phone along with her.

With the technical team, the police tracked the girl but switched off her mobile phone whenever train halted at main railway station.

The Govindpura police approached the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police (GRP) to track the girl. Finally, the police located the girl at Ambala Cantt station and brought here back to Bhopal. On Sunday, the girl was handed over to the family, in Bhopal.