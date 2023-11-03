 Bhopal: Uma To Take Bed Rest For 3 Months, To Campaign Through Videos, Zooms
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has returned to Bhopal instead of going to Kedarnath because of leg injury. She gave this information through a tweet on Friday. She plans to take bed rest for three months for recovery, but she will campaign for the party through videos and zooms, Uma tweeted.

According to Uma, it does not matter for her whether her name figures in the list of star campaigners or not. The BJP candidates and party workers are the real stars; and the right has been given to Shivraj Singh Chouhan. According to her, several BJP candidates have contacted her for campaigning for them, and she informed state party president VD Sharma about it. She wrote that after testing her fearlessness, God wanted to examine her patience. Ume has issued several statements about campaigning for the election.

Uma said that she would go to Kedarnath and keep away from electioneering, and that power of attorney to take a decision had been given to Chouhan. She is again talking about campaigning.

