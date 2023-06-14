Bhopal: Uma Targets State Govt Over Education, Health

Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has targeted the government over education and health.

In a series of tweets, she has said there is a difference between the government hospitals and the private hospitals. Similarly, there is a difference between the private schools and the government schools.

The people belonging to poor families cannot pay the fees for private schools. Since four months are left for the election, there is enough time to improve the condition of the hospitals.

Uma has tweeted: The Modi government and the Shivraj government have given a lot of benefits to the poor, but both of them are not acquainted with the conditions of the hospitals and the schools.

According to her, lot of efforts will be required to reduce the yawning gap between the rich and the poor.

On Monday, Uma targeted the state government over the condition of government hospitals.

She twitted: Crores of rupees are being spent on rallies, but owing to lack of air-conditioners in the burn units and in the ICUs at government hospitals patients are writhing in pain.