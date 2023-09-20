Bhopal: Uma Pitches For reservation To OBC Women

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Sadhvi Uma Bharti on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pertaining to Women Reservation Bill introduced in Parliament. Welcoming the bill, she said it was a matter of happiness for women of the country. But she said that of the 33% reservation for women in legislatures, 50% should be reserved for women belonging to ST, SC and OBC.

“ The SC, ST women will get 24 per cent reservation due to constitutional arrangement but OBC women will be left out,” she stated in the letter. She added that there was a special reservation provision for women of backward class in Panchayati Raj and local bodies. Along with this, women of backward class from Muslim community identified by Mandal Commission should also be included.

“If this bill is passed without special provision, then backward class women will be deprived of this special opportunity,” she added in the letter. In the letter, she pointed out that when she was a cabinet minister in Modi government, women reservation issue was raised. At that time, she had requested PM that the women reservation bill should be tabled with a balanced thought.

She recalled that when the then PM HD Deve Goda had presented the women reservation bill in parliament in 1996, she had suggested amendments, which were accepted and announcement was made to send bill to standing committee.

There was lot of commotion in Parliament and even many BJP MPs were angry with her but Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given a patient hearing to her views.