 Bhopal: Uma Opposes Plan To Run Cruise On Narmada
The government is planning to run cruises on four rivers in the country to boost tourism as is being done on the Ganga.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has opposed the Central Government’s proposal to run a cruise on the Narmada river.

The government is planning to run cruises on four rivers in the country to boost tourism as is being done on the Ganga. The Narmada is one of the four rivers. In a tweet, Bharti said the idea of running a cruise on the Narmada would be wiped out.

“Illegal mining has already consumed half of the Narmada and the cruise will do the rest,” she wrote. “We cannot have such a thought. If any officials have developed it, we will wipe it out,” she twitted.

The Digvijay Singh government’s plan to start casino in Khajuraho was nipped in the bud, Bharti said. According to her, there is regular transportation on the Ganga, but Lord Shiva Himself rests in the Narmada in the form of her flows, and, for this reason, a devotee performs Parikrama of the river.

article-image

