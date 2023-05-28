 Bhopal: Uma demands Avanti Bai Lok, formation of Lodhi Welfare Board
Dashes off a letter to CM raising demands of Lodhi community.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 01:57 AM IST
article-image
Uma Bharti | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has raised demands of Lodhi community. She dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. National president of Lodhi community Kok Singh Narwaria sent a memorandum about the demands of the community. Uma, in turn, sent it to Chief Minister.

Uma demanded construction of Avanti Bai Lok and formation of Lodhi Society Welfare Board.

In the memorandum, which she sent to the Chief Minister, she demanded more tickets for the party leaders belonging to the Lodhi community and increase their representation in the organisation.

article-image

