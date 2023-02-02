Bhopal: Uma Bharti ties cow to a peg outside liquor shop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti, who has been protesting against the sale of liquor, tied a cow to a peg outside a liquor shop in Orchha on Thursday.

A few days ago, Uma staged a sit-in against liquor on the premises of a temple at Ayodhya Nagar in Bhopal for three days.

She also announced that she would hold a Gau Adalat (cow court) on the premises of Kedareshwar temple near Mouranipur on February 10.

She appealed to the youths to leave liquor and consume milk and the government should not take the advantage of any addition to make money.

If the people want to know who is the real culprit for it, the reply will be that it is she, because she had sought votes for the government, Uma said.

The former Chief Minister further said, ‘Since I am the real culprit, you hang me.’

According to her, the BJP workers and leaders mention the name of Lord Ram every time, and since they follow Sanatan Dharma, they should decide whether they should provide milk or liquor to the people.

She said that the liquor outlet was 2.5 km away from Orchha, but, in trying to earn more revenues, the officers shifted the shop to the roadside.

After the protest, a notice was served to the shop owner, but he got a stay order from the court. About Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma said that he had spoken about the shortcomings in the present liquor policy on October 2.

Now, Chouhan should give up the role of a servant and play the role of a ruler, Uma said.

The Chief Minister’s playing the role of a servant benefits the bureaucracy and corrupt politicians, but when he plays the ruler, the people get the benefits, Uma further said. According to her, the government should include her suggestions in the excise policy.

