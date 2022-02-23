Bhopal: Ukraine-return Harshit welcomed home with tears of joy

Bhopal: Harshit Sharma was welcomed with garlands at his residence in Kolar area here on Wednesday as he returned home from Ukraine, which is locked in a tense military stand-off with Russia.

His family and friends had gathered outside his home with garlands in their hands and drummers around. Harshit had reached New Delhi from Ukraine at 11.30 pm on Tuesday and boarded Shatabdi Express that reached Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 2.40 pm on Wednesday.

His father and brother were at the railway station to pick him up. Harshit chose to drive the car back home. As soon as he stepped down from his car outside his residence, he hugged his grandmother who had happy tears rolling down her cheeks.

She put a garland around him and so did all his other relatives who were waiting impatiently for their boy’s return. His father distributed sweets among the neighbours and relatives. His father said, “All of us were so scared earlier with the media reports. Now that he is home, we are relaxed like never before.”

His mother told Free Press that she has complete faith that the conflict will ease down by April and her son will return to Ukraine to complete his degree.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:15 PM IST