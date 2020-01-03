Bhopal: Uddhav should clear stand on Savarkar booklet, says Uma Bharti

BHOPAL: BJP has begun to hit out at the Shiv Sena after the Congress Seva Dal released a booklet which critical of Veer Savarkar.

Ex-CM Uma Bharati after taking part in a march in support of the CAA in Govindpura on Friday demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should clear his stand on Savarkar booklet.

Bharati said she would see that either Uddhav shoves Congress out of the government in Maharashtra or he should resign.

Bharati said that whatever was written in the booklet of Seva Dal was full of lies and that the Congress has the habit of offending great men.

On CAA, she said the MP government has to implement the Act.

Debatable booklet won’t reach Maharashtra: The booklet released by Seva Dal in Bhopal has kicked up dust across the country. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is bracing up to stop its entry to the state. Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said the booklet would not be allowed to enter Maharashtra. Those who are criticising Savarkar should go to a psychiatrist, Raut said.

Savarkar has always been people’s inspiration and will remain so, Raut said.

BJP has hit out at the Congress for the booklet on Savarkar. Ex-minister Vishwas Sarang said for doing politics, one should also speak about those books which have referred to Gandhi family. Nevertheless, the Congress remained silent on the issue.