Bhopal: UBI organises 3-D Walkathon

BHOPAL: Union Bank of India (UBI), Bhopal organised 3-D Walkathon under its Green Initiative Mission on Sunday, to mark the birth anniversary of the father of weightloss and diabetes free world campaign, Dr Jagannath Dixit.

Regional General Manager of UBI, Vinayak V Tembhurne inaugurated the walkathon and the officials as well as the staffers participated in the 3-D walkathon.

General Secretary of Union Bank of India, Sagar Pachorkar and President Mahesh Pahalajani contributed to the activities being organised by the bank on its centenary year.

Zonal head Balaji, staffers and employees of Andhra Bank Corporation, Central Bank and others took part in the walkathon.