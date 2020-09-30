Bhopal: Uber partners with HelpAge India to give elderly free rides till December

Bhopal: The underprivileged elderly in the city will get free Uber rides to access healthcare, rescue and other relief measures. The cab service has partnered with HelpAge India, an NGO, tending to needs of elderly people. They will provide free services in a dozen cities across India. The services will begin from Thursday and will continue till December.

As many as 1,000 free rides across the nation will be offered by Uber to the marginalised elderly each month. Uber and HelpAge India have partnered to tend to the special needs of the elderly during Covid-19 outbreak, for they are the most vulnerable to it.

The free-ride service will be launched on International Day for Older Persons, which is celebrated on October 1. The President of Uber India and South Asia, Prabhajeet Singh, told Free Press that the company will take special measure to make rides safe and secure for most vulnerable community during pandemic.

HelpAge India said that they have been serving the elderly during tough times but mobility was a challenge for timely response, adding that partnering with Uber has brought relief. The services will be launched in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai apart from Bhopal.