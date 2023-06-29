Bhopal: Tyre Showroom Employee Traced In Rajasthan, Cops Suspect Foul Play

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have emerged successful in tracing the location of the man who was employed at a tyre showroom in Misrod and was allegedly abducted a few days ago, the police said. The police added that the man’s location has been traced to Rajasthan and a team has been sent there to rescue him.

Misrod police station incharge (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma said that the man who had been abducted four days back at midnight was Suraj Sahu, a resident of Deepdi village. Investigations revealed that Sahu himself called up the owner of the showroom and apprised him of his abduction.

Later, the cops learnt that Sahu was debt-ridden and might have concocted a fake kidnapping story to procure money from the owner of the tyre showroom. While broadening investigations, it came to light that Sahu’s cell phone was turned on in Jaipur of Rajasthan and he had spoken to someone over the phone there. A police team has been sent to Jaipur, who is expected to rescue Sahu from there and bring him to Bhopal, SHO Sharma said.

