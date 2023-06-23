Bhopal: Tyre Showroom Employee Abducted In Misrod, Cops Launch Probe

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men allegedly abducted a man employed at a tyre showroom located in Misrod on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, the police said.

The police added that the accused also fired in the air to instil fear among people.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma told Free Press that the man who was abducted has been identified as Suraj Sahu, who worked at a showroom located near Best Price in Misrod. Sahu and one of his co-workers identified as Prakash Pal were sleeping inside the showroom on Thursday late night, when Sahu received a call from an unknown number.

The man on the other side told Sahu that he had to get seven of his tyres remoulded. Sahu told him to come the next morning. Five minutes later, he again received a call from the same number and the man requested him to come out of the showroom for five minutes.

No sooner did he step out of the showroom than several men overpowered him, tied him up and whisked him away in their car. The alleged accused also fired several shots in the air, Pal told the cops. SHO Sharma said that the police are sifting through the CCTV footage to trace the accused and apprehend them.