Bhopal: Typhoid-Stricken Man Ends Life In Bilkhiria, Probe Underway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Distressed due to typhoid-related complications, a man committed suicide in Bilkhiria locality on Sunday, the police said.The police added that the man was spotted hanging from the ceiling of his house by his wife and mother, who had gone to the temple. Bilkhiria police station house officer (SHO) Sunil Chaturvedi said that the man who took the extreme step was Ajay Singh Ahirwar (20), a painter. He contracted typhoid earlier this month, following which he had lost weight.

On Sunday evening, his mother and wife had gone to the temple during the evening hours. When they returned, they found the main door of the house locked from inside and knocked it several times. Upon receiving no response, they sought help from the neighbours, who broke the door open and found Ahirwar hanging to the ceiling of the house.

The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and began investigations. They however, did not recover any suicide note from the spot. His post-mortem was carried out on Monday.