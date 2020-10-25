Bhopal: Two youths kidnap, gang-rape woman, arrested

A 40-year-old woman was gang-raped and held captive by two men for three hours in T T Nagar area on Saturday night. The woman, who resides in an area under Banganga police station, told police that the two accused were known to her. SHO TT Nagar Manoj Dave said the accused Rahul Dhoke, 30 and Amit Gajbhiye, 37, have been arrested.

The duo called a woman to meet them near Katju Hospital on Saturday around 10 pm. When the woman reached the destined place, the two allegedly kidnapped her and took her to Ambedkar Nagar, where they committed the crime.

The two men took turns to rape the woman and later dropped her to Katju Hospital.

Police said the woman called her husband and informed about the incident. The couple on Sunday morning reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

The woman said that since she knew the two men she went to meet them. The two men, who are in inebriated state, forced her to sit on their bike. They brought her to Ambedkar Nagar and sexually assaulted her. They thrashed her when she resisted their move.