Bhopal: Two-year-old falls from terrace, dies

BHOPAL: A 2-year-old girl died after she fell off from terrace of her house in Gulabi Nagar, Baghsewania on Saturday evening. The girl was playing on the terrace which her two siblings when the incident occurred.

The deceased was identified as Mandvi Bansal, aka Munnibai. Sub inspector (SI) Virendra Sen said the girl’s mother was busy with household chores, while Mandvi was playing with her 5-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother.

Their father had gone out for work. Around 5:30 pm, the woman hearing a thud sound came running out of the house only to find her two-year-old child in pool of blood. She along with her neighbours rushed the child to AIIMS hospital.

When her condition deteriorated, the doctors referred her to Hamidia hospital, where she died in around 11:30 pm while undergoing treatment.

After the postmortem, the girl’s family left for their native place in Sagar for her final rites. Police have yet to record the statement of the family members.