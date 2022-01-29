Bhopal: Two women moneylenders booked for harassing traders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have booked two women moneylenders for allegedly harassing two shopkeepers who had taken loans from them at high interest rates.

Bagh Sewaniya police and Shahjehanabad police have registered separate cases in this connection, said the officials on Saturday.

Shahjehanabad police station in charge Zaheer Khan told media that a woman shopkeeper had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh from Taskeem Gouri, a resident of Bright Colony. Taskeem had given the amount at a monthly interest of 5 per cent to the woman trader.

Against the loan, she had taken post-dated cheques from the woman. Taskeem used to threaten the woman that she would deposit the cheques in the bank and since there was no amount in her (trader’s) account she would be penalised for cheque bounce.

The woman told police that she had so far paid Rs 3.20 lakh to Taskeem against Rs 1 lakh she had taken from her. However, the moneylender continued harassing her saying that she has been only paying the interest while the principal amount remained intact.

The woman thereafter approached police and filed a complaint.

A similar case was reported at Bagh Sewaniya police station. Here too, a woman had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh for her shop from moneylender Jyoti Malik in the year 2020. The shopkeeper since then had paid Rs 7 lakh to Jyoti, but still the principal amount of Rs 2 lakh remained unpaid, as claimed by Jyoti.

Fed up with the harassment, the woman trader tried to end life on January 24. She even uploaded a video narrating her agony. It was when the police came to take woman’s statement for attempting suicide that she apprised them of the harassment she was facing at the hands of the moneylender. The police registered a case against Jyoti.

