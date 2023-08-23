Bhopal: Two-Wheelers To Be Distributed To School Toppers Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will present two-wheelers (Scooty) to toppers of higher secondary school examination at a state-level programme to be organised in Shahdol on Wednesday.

Government has spent a sum of Rs 79.06 crore to buy two-wheelers for all the toppers in the state. Scooty will be distributed to 7,800 students. The money has already been transferred into the account of students to buy two-wheelers.

At Shahdol programme, shopkeepers will deliver two-wheelers at the venue from where the vehicles will be distributed to the students. A state school education department official told Free Press that option was given to students either to buy petrol-run or electronic two-wheeler.

To purchase petrol scooty, state government has deposited Rs 90,000 into accounts of the selected toppers. Those who showed interest in buying the electronic two- wheeler, Rs 1. 20 lakh have been deposited into their accounts. Learning licence has been provided to the all selected students.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)