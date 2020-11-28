Bhopal: Two types of drugs given for corona vaccine trials; 7 people received shots on Saturday

BHOPAL: Two kinds of drugs are being pushed during ongoing vaccine trial (phase-three randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial). One is the experimental drug and the other is a placebo, which is identical but has no medicinal value. It is to compare the effectiveness of corona vaccine.

In state capital, corona vaccine trial is gradually picking up. Bharat Biotech Company began in People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS) here on Friday. Seven people were given the shots on Friday.

PCMS dean Dr Anil Dixit said seven people were given shots on Saturday. “Reason behind slow process is that counselling takes time. We have set a target to give shots to at least 50 people per day. Gradually, we will achieve the target. Those who have agreed for trial are told clearly that they will be given two kinds of doses. One dose of vaccine and second identical medicine to compare the results,” he added.

State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang also visited PCMS to take the stock of vaccine trial on Saturday. Gandhi Medical College dean Dr Aruna Kumar also accompanied him. Gandhi Medical College has to start vaccination trial.

As per process, people who have volunteered for the trials are divided into two groups. One will be administered the experimental drug, the other a placebo. The placebo group reports that one person has recovered, whereas the group that got the actual drug reports that five have recovered. This is the process based on which authority draws conclusion about effectiveness of corona vaccine (experimental drugs).

When trials produce a result, statisticians search for something called statistical significance in that result, meaning that this is the evidence that cannot be attributed to chance. The usual measure to decide this is called the p-value.

“It is up to Bharat Biotech Company to start trial. We are prepared for it. We will have to wait for one more week. But from GMC side, everything is ok.”- Dr Simmi Dubey, vaccination incharge, GMC