Bhopal: Two tigers die in Panna Tiger Reserve

Representative Photo |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Two tigers died in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) in a single day on Thursday. A 13-year-old tiger P 111 died on Thursday morning and in the evening the body of a 10-month-old cub of P 234 was found in the forest of Akola buffer, said officials of PTR.

Field director, PTR, Uttam Kumar Sharma said that the tiger P 111 was over 13-years-old and was suffering from kidney disease, which led to its death. The ten-month-old cub P 234 died in a territorial fight.

The carcass of P-111 was found on the roadside on Panna Katni Road.

According to PTR management, the 10-month-old cub of tiger P 234 has died due to mutual fighting, as wounds have been found in his body. Scratch marks have also been found in the throat which indicates that the cub has had a fight with a big tiger. The carcass of this young tiger has been found in the Sagotihar of Akola buffer area.

Both the tigers have died in the Akola buffer area. The post-mortem of tiger P 111 has been done. The post-mortem of the cub P 234 was conducted on Friday morning.

Tigers had gone extinct before the year 2008 in Panna Tiger Reserve. Tiger restoration program was implemented in the PTR in 2008-09. It yielded results and the tiger population in PTR increased as of today more than 75 small and big tigers are present there.

In the last year, 25 cubs have been born in the Panna Tiger Reserve, but the continuous death of tigers in the reserve is a matter of concern.