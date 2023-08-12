Missing Cattle Herder Found Dead In Kerwa River | Representative Pictures

Bhopal (Madhya Prdaesh): A 45-year-old cattle herder who was missing for past two days, was found dead in Kerwa river on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, the police said.

Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay told Free Press that the man whose body was found floating in the river had been identified as Pawan Singh (45), a resident of Suraiyya Nagar in Kolar.

He took cattle for grazing on Friday morning. When he did not return home till noon, his kin grew anxious and began searching for him in the forest.

On the intervening night on Friday-Saturday, his kin discovered his body floating in the Kerwa river, while his stick, lighter and a gutkha pouch were found on the banks of the river.

The kin recovered his body from the river and informed the cops, who sent the body for post-mortem.

On Saturday, his body was handed over to his kin. Further probe is on to ascertain the exact reason behind Singh’s death, SHO Upadhyay said.

Read Also Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)