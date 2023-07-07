Bhopal: Two Shop Employees In Koh-E-Fiza Booked For Appropriating Rs 4.4L

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two employees of a cosmetics shop in Koh-e-fiza appropriated Rs 4.4 lakh belonging to their employer in four months, the police said.

The police added that the scam came to light when the shop owner sought payment from his clients and learnt that the payment had already been made to his employees.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the complainant Deepak Bhagchandani (42) owns a cosmetics shop and is a distributor of cosmetic products too. He had hired two men, named Sanjay Kewat and Vinod Rajput, for delivering the goods to the customers and collecting the payment from them. The duo was supposed to submit the amount collected by the customers at the office. From May 1, 2022 until August 31, 2022, Kewat collected as much as Rs 3.22 lakh from the customers, while Rajput collected Rs 1.22 lakh, but they did not deposit it in the office. Later, when Bhagchandani took stock, he learnt that the payment had been given by the customers, but had not been deposited in the office by the duo. Bhagchandani then asked the duo to deposit the payment, after which both of them went missing suddenly. He then lodged a complaint against the duo at the Koh-e-fiza police station.