Bhopal: Two Rewa police teams in Prayagraj and Meerut to dig deeper into hoax bomb case

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): To collect the evidence in connection with hoax bomb planted in Rewa district, two police teams are currently in Meerut and Prayagraj, said official here on Monday. The teams are looking into the financial transactions and people funding for planting these devises.

On February 3, Rewa police had busted the three member gang involved in planting as many as 13 hoax bombs in two states Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The bomb-like devices which they had planted in Rewa also contained threatening messages addressed to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Superintendent of police Rewa, Navneet Bhasin told Free Press that the police arrested three accused - Prakash Singh (36) a resident of Praygraj, Dinesh Dubey (25) and Ramtirath, both residents of Meerut.

The police are inquiring into the financial transactions of the three accused, from where they received the funds and also why, said the SP .

'The police also want to gather information from their family and friends and the teams visiting Meerut and Prayagraj will take †their statements,' said Bhasin. The teams are expected to return on Tuesday and the picture will be clear thereafter, he added.

Prakash Singh is the mastermind of the case and the trio have confessed to planting 13 such bombs since January 2016 in various parts of MP and UP, said the officer.

Four of these bombs-like devices were planted in Rewa in last three weeks, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:54 PM IST