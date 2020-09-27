Bhopal: Two Railway engineers accused of gang-rape suspended, sent to judicial custody  

BHOPAL: Two engineers of the Bhopal division of West Central Railway were placed under suspension on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a guest house in the railway station here.
Junior Engineer (Carriage Wagon) Rajesh Tiwari and Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Alok Malviya, arrested for allegedly raping the 22-year-old woman from Jhansi on Saturday, were produced before court on Sunday. The court has sent them to judicial custody until the probe is completed.
A departmental inquiry has been instituted by the Bhopal divisional railway manager (DRM) against the two and they have been suspended, a WCR release informed.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) GRP NK Razak said the duo have been sent to judicial custody, while the victim’s parents have been asked to come to Bhopal to take the woman along to her hometown
Tiwari, employees’ union leader in railways, was suspended earlier, however, got reinstated later, informed the officer. Police while scanning the CCTV camera footage found the two accused entering the room of the guest house at the same time, said DSP. Police would inquire about the source from where they procured the sedative. Police are questioning the people associated with the two accused to get details about their antecedents. The cops would also look into all the required formalities for booking a room at the guest house.
Tiwari had befriended the woman on Facebook and invited her to Bhopal with the promise of getting her a job. When she arrived on Saturday morning, Tiwari put her up in a room at a guest house on the platform number 1 of the railway station. Thereafter he and Malviya (54) gave the woman a drink laced with a sedative and then allegedly raped her.
The woman after regaining consciousness reached the GRP police station and lodged a complaint.
Custodian of rly guest house suspended
Meanwhile, Divisional railway manager (DRM) Bhopalhas suspended the custodian of the guest house, where the girl wasraped. The custodian Abhijeet Saha had provided a room to the two accusedrailway employees, though they were not entitled to it.
