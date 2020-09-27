Bhopal: Two Railway engineers accused of gang-rape suspended, sent to judicial custody  

BHOPAL: Two engineers of the Bhopal division of West Central Railway were placed under suspension on Sunday for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a guest house in the railway station here.

Junior Engineer (Carriage Wagon) Rajesh Tiwari and Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Alok Malviya, arrested for allegedly raping the 22-year-old woman from Jhansi on Saturday, were produced before court on Sunday. The court has sent them to judicial custody until the probe is completed.

A departmental inquiry has been instituted by the Bhopal divisional railway manager (DRM) against the two and they have been suspended, a WCR release informed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) GRP NK Razak said the duo have been sent to judicial custody, while the victim’s parents have been asked to come to Bhopal to take the woman along to her hometown