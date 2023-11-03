Bhopal: Two Posing As Passengers Stab Man Inside Autorickshaw

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, travelling in an auto rickshaw, stabbed a fellow passenger in Chhola locality on Thursday evening, the police said. The police added the injured person hails from Jhansi, who had arrived in Bhopal to see his kin admitted to AIIMS. Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chandra Nagar said the man who sustained injuries has been identified as Vishal Nayak, a native of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

No sooner did the auto rickshaw reach the Kalyan Nagar area of Chhola locality, one of the persons flashed a knife, and demanded Nayak’s cell phone and purse. When he resisted, both of them stabbed him and snatched his cell phone, as well as his purse. They then pushed him off the auto rickshaw and fled from the scene. Locals took him to the hospital, and informed the police. The cops have launched a manhunt to nab the accused duo.

