Bhopal: Two of family killed, 3 injured in road mishap

BHOPAL: Two members of a family died and three others, including two women, were injured in a car accident on Bhopal-Sehore road on Wednesday.

The two were identified as Rajendra Chauhan and Satish Chauhan. Rajendra was a senior worker of the BJP. The injured included Dilip Chauhan, his wife Santosh Chauhan and daughter Rishika Chauhan. They were admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. The family lives at Imambada in Bhopal.

Following the accident, passers-by stopped at the site and with the help of locals retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured. They later informed the police.

As per the police, all five were going to Sehore to attend a family function. Owing to overspeeding, the driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, car (MP-04-CK-2938) hit the divider and fell into a trench leaving two dead and three others injured. Kotwali police rushed to the spot and admitted injured to Sehore district hospital from there they were referred to Hamidia Hospital.

SHO(Kotwali) Manoj Mishra said, “Chauhan and Satish Chauhan were killed as car jumped the road and fell into a trench. Three other occupants Dilip Chauhan and wife Santosh Chauhan and Rishika are injured. Injured have been referred to Hamidia Hospital.”

Medical Superintendent (Hamidia Hospital) Dr AK Shrivastava said, “All the three—Dilip, Santosh and Rishika-- who were referred to Hamidia Hospital, are stable and showing sign of improvement.”