Bhopal: Two minor sisters sexually harassed by neighbour; accused booked under POCSO Act

Kamla Nagar police station staff arrested the accused on Sunday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested person for sexually harassing two sisters while they were on way to coaching class. The elder sister is 7 years old and studies in class 2 while the younger is 5 years old and is a student of class 1. Kamla Nagar police station staff arrested the accused on Sunday. 

Police station in charge Anil Vajpyaee told media that the two sisters were stopped midway by the accused and their neighbour Ravi Kakodia. He was standing at a grocery shop and gave them chocolates and then lifted them on his shoulder. The accused allegedly abused them and then left them at a coaching institution. He also threatened the girls with dire consequences if revealed his act to anyone.  

"The girls were sitting in the class teary-eyed. When the teacher inquired, the girls narrated the ordeal and stated that the 'uncle' had touched them. The matter was reported to police," TI Vajpayee stated. The police have registered the case under Sections 354, 354-A of IPC and POCSO Act. 

In the past one week, this is the third such incident in the city. A rape case with kindergarten girl of Billabong School was reported on September 12,  the second incident was reported on Friday when an 11-year-old girl going to pick up her younger sister from school was harassed by two loading autorickshaw drivers. 



