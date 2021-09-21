Bhopal: Two minor boys drown in Eitkhedi, one saved

BHOPAL: Two children allegedly died after drowning in a lake in Eitkhedi on Tuesday. They were playing with their third friend near Halali Lake and were holding each other’s hand at the time. One of them fell into the lake and two others got pulled inside.

Their third friend was saved by locals, said Eitkhedi police. The deceased were identified as Parw Singh Parihar, 9, and Sharad Mali, 7, both residents of Eitkhedi. They were playing near their houses at around 12 noon and went near the lake. The family members were unaware of their location, said police.

Police said mishap occurred at 1 pm after one of them reportedly slipped into the lake. Incharge of Eitkhedi police station Sunil Chaturvedi said Parihar, Mali and Yuvraj Saini were playing near the lake. They were holding each other’s hand and when one of them slipped into the river, the other two got pulled inside the waters.

The local villagers heard their screams and brought them out. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Parw and Sharad were declared brought dead. Yuvraj was undergoing treatment in a hospital, said police.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:10 PM IST