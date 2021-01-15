Bhopal: Two men impersonating as govt officials flee with Rs 1.5 lakh cash from farmer, held

A 55-year-old farmer was robbed to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh cash by two bike-borne men on Thursday.
The victim Ramswaroop Gaur had gone to a branch of State Bank of India (SBI) for some transaction. He was carrying cash with him in a bag.
Around 3 pm, the accused approached him when he was standing outside the branch and asked his purpose of visit to the bank. The accused identified themselves as some government officials and offered him help in any bank related transactions.
As they were talking, one of them snatched his bag and they fled from the spot.
The complainant chased them running behind the bike up to some distance but they disappeared inside the lanes of zone-2.
SHO MP Nagar Suryakant Awasthi said the accused were held by evening. They were identified as Ankit Sharma (25) and Ranjeet Singh (32).
Singh has criminal charges, Awasthi said.