Bhopal: Two MBBS students killed in road accident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two MBBS students of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal were killed when the motorbike they were travelling in rammed into a divider near Bhimbetka, the police said on Saturday.

The Obeidullaganj police said that the incident took place on Saturday noon. The policemen said that the deceased have been identified as Sakshi Kopilwar (21) and Prashant (22), who were first-year MBBS students at GMC Bhopal.

The duo had reportedly gone to Bhimbetka on a motorbike. As soon as the bike reached near Bhimbetka, it rammed into a divider, following which the duo sustained serious injuries on their heads. The locals rushed the duo to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal, where they were declared dead.

Sakshi was a native of Maharashtra, while Prashant hailed from Alwar in Rajasthan, said the police. Their bodies have been shifted to the mortuary, they added.